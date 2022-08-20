CDCFIB promotes 3852 correctional officers

The Civil Defence, Corrections, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), has approved the promotion of 3852 officers of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) to various ranks.

This is contained in a statement by the Service’s Public Relations Officer (SPRO), Mr Umar Abubakar, on Saturday in Abuja.

Abubakar said that the service the officers and men were promoted from Inspectors of Corrections (IC) and Assistant Controllers of Corrections, to their next ranks.

He said that statistics from the promotion result showed that a total of 48 Assistant Controllers of Corrections (ACCs) were promoted to Deputy Controllers of Corrections (DCC).

The spokesperson also said that 66 Chief Superintendents of Corrections (CSCs) got elevated to the rank of Assistant Controllers of Corrections (ACC).

“Others are 197 Superintendents of Corrections (SCs) elevated to the rank of Chief Superintendents of Corrections (CSC); 307 Deputy Superintendents of Corrections (DSCs) promoted to Superintendents of Corrections (SCs).

“441 Assistant Superintendents of Corrections (ASC I) elevated to the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Corrections (DSC); 1,175 Assistant Superintendents of Corrections (ASC II) promoted to Assistant Superintendents of Corrections (ASC I)

“1,209 Inspector of Corrections (IC) were promoted to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Corrections (ASC II), ” he said.

According to him, others include 17 Inspectors of Corrections (IC II) promoted to ASC II, and a total of 392 officers who acquired additional qualifications were upgraded from Assistant and Inspectorate cadres to the superintendent cadre.

Abubakar quoted the Controller General, NCoS, Mr Haliru Nababa, as congratulating the promoted officers.

He also charged them to see their elevations as a call for more work and dedication to duty.

Nababa implored them to justify their elevation by adding value to service delivery.

He assured all officers and men of his commitment as well as zeal towards improving staff welfare so as to motivate them to carry out their duties effectively and efficiently.