CDS Lucky Irabor donates five operational vehicles to police in Delta

The Delta State Police Command on Tuesday, received five operational Hilux patrol vehicles donated by the Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Lucky Irabor.

The vehicles, according to the CDS were donated in the spirit of inter-agency cooperation and were presented on behalf of the CDS by the 63 Brigade Commander, General Mayeranso David Saraso.

Maj. Gen. Irabor who was represented by the Brigade Commander, 63 Brigade, noted that the gesture was to support and enhance the performance of the police in the security of life and property across the state because there is a need to assist other security outfits with the required tools to help in security.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe who made this known in a press release, explained that the patrol vehicles were received by Commissioner of Police Delta State, CP Ari Muhammed Ali and members of the Command’s management team.

The CP in his remarks noted that it was a day of happiness for the Command, that the gesture exhibited by the CDS is one of a kind, uncommon and quite unbelievable, which will in no small way boost the morale of Police personnel in the State.

The CP assured the CDS that the vehicle will put into good use and it will definitely enhance the fight against crime and criminality across the state.