Charly Boy: I’ll stage biggest rally for Peter Obi

A renowned musician and actor, Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa popularly known as Charly Boy, has said he will organise the biggest rally ever for the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Charly Boy declared this on his verified Twitter handle on Thursday adding that he has publicly endorsed Obi for the 2023 presidential election.

The septuagenarian artiste had said in June that he would relocate to Ghana if either Bola Tinubu or Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidates of All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) respectively wins next year’s presidential election.

Charly Boy was with his colleague in the music industry, Seun Kuti when Obi visited last month.

“Finally, on Kakaaki today, I publicly endorsed Peter Obi. Before this month runs out I would stage the biggest rally ever,” Charly Boy said.