Chimamanda Adichie: Nigeria in chaos, we must save the soul of our nation

Renowned author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, has disclosed that Nigeria is currently in chaos and requires heroes who can take bold decisions to save the soul of our nation.

Chimamanda, the author of Purple Hibiscus, Half of a Yellow Sun among other literature works made this remark while delivering the Keynote Speech on Monday at the ongoing Nigerian Bar Association, 62nd Annual General Conference, NBA-AGC in Lagos.

In her address, Chimamanda said: “Nigeria is in disarray. Things are hard and getting harder by the day. We can’t be safe when there is no role of law. Nigerians are starve of heroes to look up to. Late Dora Akunyili and Gani Gawehinmi were heroes that Nigerians looked up to before now. Unfortunately that era has gone. I believe that NBA is in a position to give the nation, heroes that we can look up to the lead the nation.

“In this country, we swipe aside injustice in the name of peace. For as long as we did not untie the long rope of injustice, peace cannot thrive. We fail to hold leaders accountable, my experience makes me thinks that there is something dead in this country and I think it is time for collective resolution.”

Notable personalities at the NBA-AGC, include former Vice President and PDP Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former Anambra Governor and Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Alogba Kazeem, past presidents of the NBA amongst others.