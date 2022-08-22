Chimamanda Adichie: Nigeria lacks heroes to inspire youths

Award winning author Chimamanda Adichie says Nigeria is “starved” of heroes to inspire its citizens, particularly the young people.

The writer spoke on Monday while delivering her keynote address at the ongoing annual general meeting of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Lagos state.

Recently, Nigeria has been faced with several challenges ranging from leadership, economic, socio-political issues and insecurity.

In her remark, the writer said it has become difficult for young Nigerians to get heroes to mentor them.

“We are starved of heroes. Our young people do not find people to look up to anymore,” she said.

The writer also enjoined Nigerians to embrace self-criticism to foster transparency and good governance in the country.

“As long as we refuse to untangle the knot of injustice, peace cannot thrive. If we don’t talk about it, we fail to hold leaders accountable and we turn what should be transparent systems into ugly opaque cults,” she added.