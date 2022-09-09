Chimaroke Nnamani: Queen Elizabeth II a heroine like no other

A foremost Nigerian Senator and Chairman, Senate Committee on Cooperation and Integration in Africa, Dr Chimaroke Nnamani, has commiserated with King Charles III, the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth Nations over the passage of the Queen of England, Queen Elizabeth II.

Senator Nnamani; a former Governor of Enugu state in his condolence to King Charles III, described Queen Elizabeth II as one of the revered monarchs that ever lived on earth.

He said: “She was an uncommon monarch, who was diligent, promoted excellent work ethics, paid attention to duty, unwavering commitment to the welfare and security of her people and above all exhibited uncommon humility.

“Our condolences to King Charles III, the British Royal Family, the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth nations on the passage of Her Royal Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.”

Senator Nnamani added that Queen Elizabeth was royalty personified, pointing out that “she gave dignity and meaning to monarchy to the admiration of the world.

“Her passage is arguably an end of an era. She left an indelible footprint in the sand of time.

He stated that Queen Elizabeth was the quintessential monarch who spread goodwill to all nooks and crannies of the world, promoted world peace and cooperation, especially through the Commonwealth games.

Senator Nnamani prayed that God in His infinite mercy grant her eternal rest even as he urged the people of England and indeed Commonwealth nations to immortalize the great Monarch for her numerous contributions to humanity.