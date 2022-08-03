Nigeria

Chris Ngige: Labour ministry’s conciliatory role in resolving ASUU strike voluntary

August 3, 2022
Kokoette Inyangidim
Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, responding to questions from State House Correspondents at the end of the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, assured that efforts were on to resolve the ongoing faceoff between it and ASUU and other university-based unions over payment platforms soon.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, says his ministry’s conciliatory role in resolving the issues that led to the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is voluntary.

He said the government was considering an upgrade of the Industrial Arbitration Panel to a commission where irreconcilable issues could be transferred to.

He was fielding questions from reporters in Abuja yesterday at the joint workshop on International Labour Standards and Dispute Resolutions, organised by the Industrial Arbitration Panel (IAP) in collaboration with the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

He noted that the matter had been transferred tothe Ministry Education.

“If a party wants us to transmit a matter back to them to have a second look, you assist them. That is what you call voluntary conciliation. It is voluntary because if I apprehend and bring all the parties to the negotiation table and a party requests that I should take the matter to NICN, I will do so,” he said.

