Chukwuemeka Ezeife: No igbo man In Muhammadu Buhari’s Security Council

A former Governor of Anambra State and Igbo leader, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari’s security council, noting that there is not even an Igbo man in the setup.
The national security council had stated that Nnamdi Kanu would remain in solitary confinement despite the Appeal Court judgment that discharged him of all charges brought against him by the Buhari government.
Ezeife, appearing on Arise Television’s The Morning Show on Monday, said such a government advisory unit like the security council should have considered the insecurity further detention of Nnamdi Kanu would cause.
“Our leader, Prof. George Obiozor, the president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, called me the same day the issue came up and said that he was preparing for us to go the President to persuade him to release Nnamdi Kanu and very soon, he’ll organise, get an appointment to go the President.
“As for the national security council, well, I don’t know how independent the national security council is. But whichever council, national insecurity or security council, should look at the atmosphere and make judgement based on realities on ground.
“By the way, no Igboman is in that place. And this is one of the things that annoy the young men of Nigeria because the Federal government of Buhari is making every effort to push the South East out of Nigeria.
“But they cannot push us out of Nigeria. We’re here. We voted with our feet for one Nigeria. The national security council should have done a bit better than joining the government as such.”