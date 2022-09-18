Chukwuma Soludo: Few criminals painting Anambra youths black

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has said that hoodlums operating under the name of unknown gunmen will not be allowed to brand the entire youths of the state as criminals.

The governor also pledged to take youths of the state off crime through support for creativity and small businesses embarked upon by them.

Soludo stated this at the weekend while addressing participants at the maiden Anambra Fashion Expo which was sponsored by Fidelity Bank Plc.

The expo was organised by the Chief Executive Officer, Aorah Designs and the daughter of the governor, Ms Adaora Soludo.

Soludo said: “What you people have done tonight is great. This has shown that Anambra is home of creativity. Few youths causing confusion in the state can not define who the youths of Anambra are.

“Security is bad. They want to distract us. But they will not succeed. There are very dutiful Anambra youths, who are working to make the world better. But a very minute few, who are into criminality, want to define Anambra youths with their nefarious activities, we will not let that happen.”

Fidelity Bank, the sponsor of the fashion expo, said the bank was moved to sponsor the event because of its youth friendliness, and support for small scale industries.

The bank, represented by its Branch Manager, Nkwo Nnewi, Mr Ndubuisi Achebe, said: “For several years running, we have won the best SME friendly bank in Nigeria. We are always excited to see how we can help people grow small businesses.

“Our bank is always willing to partner with you to help grow your business. If you come to our bank, you will be advised right on how to get loans. Most times, it is better to form a cooperative and access loans quicker,” Achebe told small business owners, during a masterclass event at the expo.

Convener of the event, Ms Soludo said: “What we are witnessing today is borne out of dreams and it is the beginning of many more things to come.

“It was a huge mountain to leave Economics and Political Science which I studied to venture into fashion. We hope that through this, many creative people will begin to earn from their works.”

The expo featured a runway show, with several fabrics and leather designers showcasing their works through models.

Some of the designers whose works were showcased included; Bosco clothing, Nancy Shoecraft, Cinnia clothing, Exalted Bara, Bugo Clothing, BKS Expose, RL Designs and several others.