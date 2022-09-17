Chukwuma Soludo: My daughter makes ‘Akwete’ fabrics I wear

Anambra Governor Chukwuma Soludo has stated that his daughter Adaora makes all the local ‘Akwete’ fabrics he wear.

He spoke at the weekend at the International Convention Centre (ICC) in Awka during the Anambra Fashion Expo, 2022 organised by her daughter to promote locally made fabrics.

The 12,000 capacity ICC was designed and built by the immediate Governor Chief Willie Obiano.

The former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor described made-in-Nigeria products as job creator and economy catalysts.

The Governor said all the local fabrics he put on, especially, the Akwete, were usually designed and sewn by his daughter as well as shoes made in Ogbunike.

According to Soludo: “Our primary job is to promote anything made in Anambra. When my daughter was 12 years old, she insisted that we must buy her a sewing machine.

”We did. Little did we know that she will end up being a fashion person; notwithstanding her degrees.”

“The message here is that we parents should encourage our children to take up to whatever they have passion for. So, I congratulate them for the effort they made in putting this together.”

“I’m impressed because not a single kobo of Anambra money entered into this project. Even this hall, they paid for it. I’m amazed coming here.”

“For us, it is about made in Anambra, South East or Nigeria. I think in time, we will begin to talk about Nigerian fabrics globally”

“The organizers of this event represent passion and creativity. Look at the shoe that I wear, all made in Anambra.

” I’ll get advice from the organizers to see how we can help to promote this industry. By next year, we will support this project. This is the Anambra that we should be celebrating”.

Adaora Soludo said she abandoned Economics she read to pursue fashion because of the love for local fabrics.