Chukwuma Soludo hailed for sealing factional monarch’s palace

A socio-political group, the Igbo Youths for Positive Change has commended the Anambra State Government and security agencies for their roles in the seal-off of the palace of Igwe Austin Ndigwe in Awka.

The group said the action showed that the era of impunity and all forms of lawlessness were over in Anambra.

The police had invaded the palace of Igwe Ndigwe, Awka, while some of his guests were seated during a New Yam festival celebration and sealed off the place on Saturday.

The Anambra State Government, through the Commissioner for Information, Paul Nwosu, had also issued a release shortly after, stating that the recognised traditional ruler of Awka Kingdom remained Igwe Gibson Nwosu and not Ndigwe.

But in a statement on Tuesday, the National President of the Igbo youth group, Mr Chinedu Obigwe, said what happened would serve as a lesson to many others that took laws into their hands in the state.

Obigwe added that it was a slap on the face of the government for anyone to usurp the powers of a government-recognised traditional ruler.

The statement read, “No matter how rich or powerful you think you are, it is expected that you respect constituted authority because failure to do that under Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s watch means you will be humbled.

“It is an abomination in Igbo land for an individual to crown himself a traditional ruler in a community when there is a reigning monarch who is still alive. Apart from that, he still has the effrontery to be performing all the traditional rites which are meant to be performed by the government officially-recognised monarch.

“Austin Ndigwe is not the traditional ruler of Awka Kingdom and he is not supposed to be parading himself as their traditional ruler. The Anambra State Government officially-recognised traditional ruler of Awka Kingdom is Igwe Gibson Nwosu, Eze Uzu Awka.

“What happened on Saturday in Awka will serve as a lesson to others and deter them from taking laws into their hands.

“They now know that the Anambra State Government does not tolerate rascality and impunity in the state. Every single individual in Anambra must obey the law of the land because Soludo is not ready to compromise what is right for what is wrong.

“If you are not a government-recognised traditional ruler in Anambra State, don’t parade yourself as one because if you do, you face the consequences. Traditional rulers are the symbol of government authority in their community and they deserve to be respected.

“That respect that is due to them is what Soludo administration wants to be accorded to them. The language that was spoken to Austin Ndigwe on September 10, 2022, is enough for your rascality in Awka language and it’s well understood. Kudos to Soludo for restoring the respect and dignity of traditional rulers in Anambra State.”