Chukwuma Soludo reacts to Anambra assemblyman’s demise in South Africa

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has expressed shock over the sudden demise of the majority leader and the lawmaker representing Awka South Constituency 1 in the state House of Assembly, Dr. Nnamdi Okafor.

Okafor, who is also a pharmacist, businessman and a two-term legislator, slumped and died in South Africa. He was said to have collapsed in the early hours of yesterday in a hotel at Sandton City, Johannesburg, where he attended a training programme with other state lawmakers and was confirmed dead hours later.

Okafor is the second serving lawmaker in the state to die this year. Earlier in May, the member representing Aguata 11 constituency, Dr. Okechukwu Okoye was kidnapped by gunmen and later beheaded.

Okafor’s family members said they were yet to get details about the cause of his death.

Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Christian Aburime, in a statement said Soludo recalled that Okafor was an active participant at the 7th state assembly, adding that he devoted his time and energy to representing his constituency.

Soludo’s statement read: “It is shocking that the state assembly lost another lawmaker to the cold hands of death, coming barely three months after the demise of the lawmaker representing Aguata Two Constituency, Okechukwu Okoye.

“On behalf of the Anambra State government, may I use this medium to convey my sympathy to those he left behind, including his family, Awka Constituency 1, and speaker of the state House of Assembly, Uche Okafor, as well as other lawmakers.

“Indeed, life is ephemeral. May the living continue to reflect on the essence of life and live for the good of the society as Dr. Okafor did.”

According to a family member, the lawmakers finished their assignment at the weekend and while his colleagues returned to Nigeria, the Awka community in South Africa decided to host him and invited him to attend a programme with them, only for him to die in his hotel room.

His Umuzocha village in the heart of Awka Metropolis has been thrown into mourning as people have been visiting his country home to commiserate with his family members.