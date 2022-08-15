Civil servant convicted for fake employment, to refund 11 years salary

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has secured the conviction of a former Plateau state senior staff of the National Veterinary Research Institute (NVRI), Muhammad Nasir Ambursa, over offences bordering on forgery and false statements.

The prosecution counsel told the court that Ambursa had retired from the National Judicial Institute (NJI), Abuja, then gained another employment as a contract staff in Kebbi State Judicial Service Commission.

However, based on a false statement in his resume that he had linked his service at the NJI, Abuja and the Kebbi State Judicial Service Commission, he applied for and got a job at the NVRI.

ICPC in a statement said Ambursa did that with a view to meet a requirement that stated that “a prospective employee must be willing to transfer his service” to NVRI to gain employment in the Research Institute.

“The act is contrary to Section 25 and punishable under Section 25(1)(b) of Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 and Section 138 of the Penal Code,” ICPC said.

The trial judge sentenced Ambursa to six months imprisonment with an option of N100,000.00 fine on count one; and one month imprisonment with option of N50,000.00 fine on count two.

The court also ordered him to refund all emoluments he received for 11 years while he was in the service of NVRI, Plateau State.