Clara Ogunbiyi named PSC acting chairperson

The management of the Police Service Commission (PSC) has nominated Clara Ogunbiyi as the acting chairperson of the commission.

Ikechukwu Ani, the PSC head of press and public relations, announced the development in a statement on Thursday.

Her nomination followed the resignation of Musiliu Smith, who was said to have resigned on health grounds.

The PSC spokesman said Ogunbiyi’s nomination is pending the appointment of a new substantive chairperson by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ogunbiyi retired from the supreme court in 2018 after attaining the mandatory retirement age of 70.

“The Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Alhaji Musiliu Adeola Kunbi Smith, a retired Inspector General of Police has formally resigned his appointment,” the statement reads.

“His resignation which has been accepted by Mr. President takes immediate effect. Alhaji Smith retired on health grounds.

“Following his resignation and in pursuant to Schedule 2(4) sub-section 2(2) of the Police Service Commission Establishment Act 2001, members of the Management of the Commission met yesterday, Wednesday, September 14th, 2022, and nominated a colleague, Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi, a retired Justice of the Supreme Court, as the acting [chairperson] pending the appointment of a new chairman by Mr. President.

“Justice Ogunbiyi, who was until her nomination the Commissioner 1 in the Commission and next in hierarchy to the former chairman, expressed her appreciation to her colleagues for the confidence reposed on her and pledged to run an inclusive administration based on the rule of law.

“She said the Commission deserves the best and promised to ensure that the management will do everything possible to give the staff a Commission they will be proud of.”

Giving an update on the strike by the PSC joint union congress amid the controversy over the recruitment of police constables, Ani said the strike has been suspended “to allow the new management to look into its demands”.

“The present management of the Commission was inaugurated on the 25th of July 2018 and is expected to exit on the 24th of July 2023,” he added.