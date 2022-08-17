COAS: Nigerian Army combat ready for terrorists

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Farouk Yahaya, has stated that the Nigerian Army is combat ready to deal with terrorists in the country.

Yahaya stated this yesterday at the seminar with the theme: ‘Intensifying warrior ethos and regimentation in the Nigerian Army’, organised for officers and soldiers of the 8 Division at Lt General Tukur Buratai auditorium in Giginya Barracks, Sokoto, by the army department of transformation and innovation.

Represented by the General Officer Commanding 8 Division (GOC) and Commander, Operation Hadarin Daji, Maj Gen Uwem Bassey, Yahaya said the officers and soldiers should employ new tactics and innovation in their fight against terrorists.

He admitted that Nigeria is facing huge security challenges ranges from banditry in the Northwest and North Central, terrorism in the Northeast and militias in the Southeast and South-south.

He appealed to them to exhibit a high sense of professionalism and dedication in the conduct of their assignments by adhering strictly to the rules of the task.

The COAS also encouraged them to channel their energy toward addressing the country’s security challenges.

He maintained that the troops have made tremendous successes against the enemies of the country, stressing that all the adversaries of Nigeria must be defeated decisively.

“Let me tell you that this can be achieved in accordance with our constitutional responsibility as an Army,” he stated.

He noted that they should take victorious songs as a charge and work towards changing the psyche of the troops by developing a winning posture.

Yahaya commended the chief transformation and innovation (Army) for organising the all-important seminar to sharpen the fighting spirit of the troops and rejuvenate the tenets of basic soldering, strict adherence to the customs traditions, ethics of the army and upholding regimentation in all Nigerian army formation and units.

He further explained that the department has been the hub for creative thinking and ideas for the Nigerian army since its inception.

Yahaya implored all officers and soldiers of the department not to rest on their oars but continue to be innovative and committed towards taking the Nigerian army to greater heights in its quest to achieve improve operational efficiency and deliver on its constitutional responsibilities.

The COAS urged the participants to settle down and be attentive so as to tap from the wealth of experience of the resource persons.

Earlier the chief of transformation and innovation of the Nigerian Army, Maj Gen Ofoche Charles, said the seminar was apt and timely looking at recent happenings in the country.

He maintained that the seminar was to reinvigorate and reawaken the regimentation cultures in the Nigerian army.