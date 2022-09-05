Nigeria

COAS: Nigerian Army has harnessed resources to tackle banditry, terrorism

September 5, 2022
Adaora Onwuzurumba
The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya on Friday charged the newly promoted officers of the Nigerian Army to continue to be more professional in the course of discharging their duties.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, has said that the Nigerian Army has harnessed all the required resources with renewed dynamism to fight banditry, terrorism and and other violent crimes in the country.

He made the comment during the passing out parade of 220 boys of the Nigerian Military School, Zaria in Kaduna state.

The Army chief who was the Reviewing Officer for the Passing Out Parade, stated that the graduates will undergo a 6-week training at the Nigerian Army School of Infantry to prepare them for future tasks. He said this is to enable them effectively contribute their quota in combating contemporary security challenges bedeviling the nation.

According to General Yahaya, the 220 graduates will add to the strength of the Army’s manpower.

He added that more soldiers will be passing out by December and will also be deployed to the various theatres of Operation.

The army chied tasked the graduates to be of good behaviour in line with the training they have received from the Nigerian Military School.

