WHO commends Nigeria over vaccine-derived poliovirus reduction

The World Health Organisation (WHO) yesterday commended Nigeria’s feat in attaining and maintaining a wild poliovirus (WPV)-free status. The world health regulatory body also commended Nigeria for achieving a reduction of the re-emerging circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) by 80 per cent.

WHO further commended the efforts of the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Faisal Shuaib for the implementation of the Auto-visual Acute Flaccid Paralysis Detection and Reporting (AVADAR) that brought communities close to detection and reporting of Acute Flaccid Paralysis (AFP) case.

It urged the government to invest more and prioritise the revamping of primary health care (PHC) systems across the country to improve routine immunisation and other PHC services.

The Country Representative of the WHO, Dr Walter Mulombo, who made this known during the third anniversary of wild poliovirus eradication in Nigeria said: “Nigeria became the template for the Global Polio Programme for innovations, best practices and demonstration of leadership and ownership at national and sub-national levels.

“I must commend the government and Nigerians, for the 80 per cent reduction in the burden of cVPDV2 cases among AFP cases.

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire said: “The past three years have been a mixed bag of events for the country as the impact of COVID-19 affected our health system. Variants of the Polio Viruses (cVPV2), which are remnants in the environment as a result of suboptimal environmental sanitation can be virulent and affect children who have not been enrolled in the routine immunisation system.

“However, we have directed and guided the NPHCDA to mount the needed response to deal with these viruses within an integrated framework to address other public health challenges including the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination in the country.”