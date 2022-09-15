Nigeria

Court orders OSIEC stop planned council poll

September 15, 2022
Archibong Etokakpan

A Federal High Court in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, has ordered the State Independent Electoral Commission to stop its preparations for the conduct of local government elections.

This followed the commencement of training for the commission’s ad hoc staff for the October 15 election across local governments in the state.

The Peoples Democratic Party, Osun chapter had approached the court to stop the process alleging that it was needless for Governor Gboyega Oyetola-led administration to conduct the election when he is about to leave office.

