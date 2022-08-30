Court rejects bail request by Abba Kyari, others

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday rejected the bail application by suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari, and three others.

Justice Emeka Nwite, in a ruling, held that Kyari’s and his other co-applicants failed to show exceptional circumstance to warrant their being granted bail.

This is the second time the court would reject Kyari and others’ bail applications, having earlier turned down similar request in April this year.

Kayri, ACP Sunday J. Ubia, Insp. Simon Agirigba, Insp. John Nuhu, and ASP Bawa James are standing trial before the court on offences bordering on aiding illicit drugs trade.