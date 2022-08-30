Nigeria

Court rejects bail request by Abba Kyari, others

August 30, 2022
Chidinma Uchechukwu
An Abuja court Monday refused to order the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency to release Abba Kyari, a deputy commissioner in the Nigerian police arrested for alleged drug trafficking.

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday rejected the bail application by suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari, and three others.

Justice Emeka Nwite, in a ruling, held that Kyari’s and his other co-applicants failed to show exceptional circumstance to warrant their being granted bail.

This is the second time the court would reject Kyari and others’ bail applications, having earlier turned down similar request in April this year.

Kayri, ACP Sunday J. Ubia, Insp. Simon Agirigba, Insp. John Nuhu, and ASP Bawa James are standing trial before the court on offences bordering on aiding illicit drugs trade.

