Court remands Benin traditional council scribe, six others in prison over illegal demolition

A Benin High Court presided over by Justice Mary Itsueli on Thursday remanded in prison custody, Frank Irabor, Secretary to the Benin Traditional Council (BTC) and six others for allegedly engaging in illegal demolitions.

The accused persons appeared in court on a six-count-charge, offence bordering on forceful taking over of land and illegal demolitions of building at Ulegun village in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State.

Others were Chief Oko-Oboh, Aghavbere Osawemwenguan, Abel Oko Oboh, Tuesday Atagamene, Okechukwu Okeke and Ode Ikoko.

The police in the charge sheet alleged that the accused was involved in the illegal demolition of over 60 houses in Ulegun village, property worth N500 million.

The charge read in part: That you did conspire amongst yourselves to commit felony to wit: Promoting Inter Communal War and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 516 of the Criminal Code Act, Cap C38, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

“That you did conspire amongst yourselves to commit felony to wit: Forceful Take Over of Land and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 516 of the new Criminal Code Act, Cap C38, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

“That on Aug. 28, 2022, at Ulegun Community, in Benin City, in the Benin Criminal Division, you did conspire amongst yourselves to commit felony to wit: Malicious Damage and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 516 of the Criminal Code Act, Cap C38, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

“That you did wilfully and unlawfully damage about 60 houses belonging to different persons at Ulegun Community, the value of properties amounting to about N500 million and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 451 of the Criminal Code Act, Cap C38, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004”.

Moving an exparte application for the remand of the accused, Polycarp Odion, Legal Officer with the Nigeria Police told the court that the charge file had been sent to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for advice.

He urged the court to remand the accused in prison pending the advice, adding that the charges were grievous ones.

In her ruling, Justice Itsueli granted the application of the legal officer and adjourned the case to Sept. 15, 2022.