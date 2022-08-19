Court remands two for possession of arms in Makurdi

A Makurdi Upper Area Court has remanded two suspects for alleged illegal possession of firearms.

The accused are: Thomas Huna and Matthew Gbuusu.

The Magistrate, Rose Iyorshe ordered that the duo be remanded at the Federal Maximum Correctional Centre, Makurdi.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Insp. Veronica Shaagee, told the court that the case was transferred from the Divisional Police Headquarters Naka, Gwer West, to State CID, Makurdi, via a letter dated Aug. 14.

Shaagee said following concrete information received by the DPO Naka Division, Thomas Huna of Naka was arrested and his house was searched and one AK47 rifle ammunition was recovered.

She said the defendant later confessed that his gun was with one Matthew Gbuusu of the same address.

“The said Gbuusu Mathew was also arrested and his house was searched and one locally made pistol was recovered from him,” the police prosecutor said.

Shaage said the defendants contravened Section 3(1) of the Robbery and Firearms Special Provisions Act 2004.

She said investigations into the matter was still ongoing and requested for another date to complete it.

When the case, however, came up for mention, no plea was taken from the defendants for want of jurisdiction.

The Magistrate after adjourned the case until September 28 for further mention.