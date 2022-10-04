US court shifts sentencing of Hushpuppi to November

A United States Central District Court in California has postponed the sentencing of alleged fraudster, Ramon Abbas aka Hushpuppi, for the fourth time.

Hushpuppi was arrested in Dubai, the United Arab Emirate (UAE) in June 2020 with 12 others over allegations bordering on hacking, impersonation, scamming, banking fraud, identity theft and was extradited to the US for prosecution.

His extradition to the United States followed after the UAE police detailed his arrest where he was accused of defrauding 1.9 million victims to the tune of N168billion.

In July 2021, he agreed to plead guilty to the multi-million-dollar fraud charges slammed against him by the American government.

Abass entered into a plea bargain agreement with the U.S. government in July 2021 in the hope of getting a lighter punishment.

However, the trial judge, Otis Wright, has fixed November 7 2022 as the new date to sentence Hushpuppi.

“COUNSEL ARE NOTIFIED, the Sentencing is CONTINUED to November 7, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. as to Defendant Ramon Olorunwa Abbas,” the court’s announcement shifting the sentencing read.

The sentence hearing was initially moved by Judge Wright from 14 February to 11 July before shifting it to 21 September and now 7 November.