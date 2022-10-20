Court stops National Assembly workers’ proposed strike

The National Industrial Court (NIC) has restrained National Assembly workers from embarking on a proposed strike.

Hon. Justice I.S. Galadima gave the order in his ruling on a motion ex-parte filed by the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC).

The NASC (Claimant/Applicant) in the suit No. NICN/ABJ/317/2022, dated October 18, 2022 it brought against the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (Defendant/Respondent) prayed the court to grant an Order of interim injunction restraining the defendant/respondent either by themselves, their agents, officials, officers or privies from embarking or continuing with their earlier suspended nationwide strike in the National Assembly and the National Assembly Service Commission pending the determination of the Motion on Notice filed in the suit.

The Commission also urged the court for an Order directing all the parties in the suit to maintain status quo ante bellum at the date of filing the suit pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice filed in the suit.

It also prayed the court for an order directing the defendant not to lock up the NASC office in Utako Abuja and the National Assembly Complex.

In his ruling, Justice Galadima granted an order to restrain PASAN from embarking or continuing with their earlier suspended nationwide strike in the National Assembly and the National Assembly Service Commission pending the determination of the Motion on Notice filed in the suit.

He also granted an order directing all parties to the suit to maintain status quo pending the determination of the Motion on Notice filed in the suit before adjourning the case till October 25, 2022, for hearing of the pending motion on Notice and determination of same.

In his reaction, the General Secretary of PASAN, Comrade Awobifa Hammed, in a letter directed the National Assembly and NASC chapters of the association to stay action on the proposed industrial action which was scheduled to resume after Thursday 20th October, 2022 in view of the court ruling.

He acknowledged receipt of the court order restraining PASAN from resuming or continuing with their suspended industrial action.

The Union in June embarked on a one week strike during which it locked all entrances and exits to the National Assembly Complex and the NASC offices in Utako to demand for payment of arrears of allowances and the full implementation of the National Assembly Conditions of Service, among others.