Crisis rocks NANS over sit-tight executives

Leadership crisis has rocked the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) over prolonged stay in office by the current executive led by Sunday Asefon.

A statement by Usman Muhammed indicated that plans have been concluded to dissolve the Asefon-led executives and inaugurate an acting president that will be picked from among the two constitutionally reconmended zonal coordinators of the association on Friday.

The statement made reference to the constitution of NANS which stated that NANS year shall be from the end of one Convention to the end of the next Convention and this shall be a maximum of 15 months.

Asefon’s executive was elected on December 4, 2020

But reacting, Asefon described the move as a fallacy and an effort by unknown persons to discredit his administration.

He said: “A lot of people have been fighting me since I met with the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, on the prolonged ASUU strike, and I don’t know why. I know that if I had met Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi or other presidential candidates, they won’t have issues.

“Another issue is that we have amended our constitution, and in the new constitution, you must be a verified student before you participate in the contest for the office of NANS president. When I contested for the position of NANS president, we were nine of us, and many of them were not students. We realised that some of them submitted forged documents to be able to run for the election. However, we are planning convention between 25 and 28 August to possibly elect new officials that would run the affairs of NANS.”