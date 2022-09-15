Nigeria

Cross River governor locks out civil servants for lateness again

September 15, 2022
Segun Oluwatosin
Governor Ben Ayade declared on Thursday in Calabar that he would not privatise any of the 34 Cross River-owned companies.

Civil servants in Cross River State were again locked out of their offices for arriving late the second time in two days after being locked out of the Governor’s office on Wednesday.

The action was extended to other offices on Thursday, as gates of the Cross River Geographic Information Agency, an agency under the Lands ministry were locked and workers were seen milling around.

They parked their cars along the road before besieging the gate.

Reacting, the state Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Benedict Ukpepi described the development as a shame to the civil service.

“Labour can only talk to workers to follow service regulations but the head of service should talk to the governor. Labour cannot support any wrong thing because civil servants are supposed to be in office by 7:30am, while work starts by 8 am but the approach of locking workers out is what we are complaining about,” he said.

Read Also:  Cross River governor Ben Ayade seeks more TETFUND interventions

The workers were complaining of low morale being responsible for their lateness to work.

