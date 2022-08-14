Cross River pupil demands justice for slain father

Stella Mbayin Ndoma, a 19-year-old senior secondary school student, has asked the Cross River State Police Commissioner, Aminu Alhassan, and the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, to investigate the murder of her father.

The girl’s father, Chief Mbayin Ndoma, a.k.a. Otisco, was killed by thugs from Orimekpang Junction Village, Boki Local Government Area on August 3, 2022 in his native Cross River.

Stella said her father’s death should not be swept under the carpet.

“I was shocked when I learnt that my father, who was a traditional ruler in Orimekpang Community, Boki LGA of Cross River State, was shot dead by hoodlums and not even a fly has been arrested in connection with his death”, she said.

Narrating the incident, Stella continued, “At about 6 am on his way back home from the community secondary where he had gone to take refuge, the assailants attacked him.

“They dragged him to Community Secondary School, Orimekpang, which is a stone’s throw to his residence.

“The assailants left a note on his corpse with an inscription, ‘This is the beginning of war between the community and us. Any man who squeezes bitter leaf with his hands would be bitter’ with another note that read, ‘Anyone who intends to dare us should wait for his turn,”she said.

Reacting to the issue, the Cross River Police Public Relations Officer, SP Irene Ugbo, who confirmed the incident, stated that preliminary investigation had already commenced.

“The police are already liasing with the leaders of the community to find a way forward on how to apprehend the killers of the traditional ruler,” Ugbo stated.