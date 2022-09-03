Cult gang members nabbed for serial killing in Ogun

Three members of the dreaded Eiye confraternity identified as Odukoya Odushina, Subomi Popoola and Itunuoluwa Taiwo involved in a series of killings in Ijebu Ode area of Ogun State have been arrested.

The cult gangs were arrested after they were seen holding nocturnal meeting at a black spot known as Sanga at the back of Central Mosque in the town, with a view to unleash terror on members of the community, Ogun Police Command spokesperson, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi said in a statement on Saturday.

He said upon the information, the DPO Obalende division, mobilized his men and stormed the said black spot.

“On sighting the policemen, the hoodlums attacked them with dangerous weapons, but they were subdued and the ring leader Odukoya Odushina a.k.a Odus who is the no 1 eiye confraternity, Subomi Popoola a.k.a Oyan and Itunuoluwa Taiwo were apprehended.

The Police spokesperson said preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested suspects were not only into cultism, they were also involved in armed robbery.

“It was also discovered that Odukoya Odushina had been arrested once and charged to court, but was granted bail.

“On the third day after he was granted bail, he went with his gang to rob at Ayegbami area of ijebu Ode where he killed one man simply known as Baba Njo.

Items such as jewellery, phones and suspected hard drugs were recovered from them.

He added that the group has also been linked to several cult killings in ijebu Ode and its environs.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered a full scale investigation into their activities, he also ordered a massive manhunt for other members of the group with the view to charge them to court as soon as possible.