Customs boss: We have dismissed over 2,000 corrupt officers

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Colonel Hameed Ali (rtd), has disclosed that it has laid off and prosecuted over 2,000 of its officers that were found to have compromised the system in the last seven years, warning Nigerians to be wary of being scammed by such officers.

Speaking at the weekly ministerial briefing today, the customs CG who acknowledged that the fight against smuggling has assumed a stiffer and more sophisticated dimension, noting that the agency which is procuring additional aircrafts to effectively intercept smuggling across the borders, is doing this in collaboration with the Nigerian Airforce.

He further cautioned against consumption of imported foreign rice which he said is dangerous to human health.

The Customs boss explained the imported rice are preserved with chemical and has a short life span and for this reason their officers engage in regular seizures of these items from the markets to safe guard the health of Nigerians.

According to him the seized foreign rice is distributed to IDP camps and the needy, particularly those affected by crisis (after certification by NAFDAC).

He noted that so far the customs have generated 2.143 trillion naira in 2022, as against the projected 3.019 trillion because it is yet to commence the collection of telecommunications tax and has just commenced that of carbonated drinks.