Customs intercepts 389 parcels of cannabis, other contrabands in Kebbi

Kebbi State comptroller of customs, Joseph Attah, on Thursday disclosed that the operatives of Nigeria customs on patrol at the Kamba border have intercepted no fewer than 389 wraps of Cannabis sativa and other illicit items worth sixty million, five hundred and sixty-eight naira.

Other items seized include 25 bags of foreign parboiled rice, 128 bales of second-hand clothes, 22 Jerrycans of vegetable oil, one used Toyota Corrola, 54 bags of Sugar and 8 local canoes among other seized items.

While handing over the seized cannabis, Jo Attah said that customs alone cannot do it but with the support of traditional rulers in the state “I must commend the royal fathers for their unalloyed support to customs operations in Kebbi state.

Responding on behalf of the National drugs law enforcement agency (NDLEA), the commander, Sulaiman Usman thanked the comptroller of the customs for synergy and harmonious working relationships, saying without the customs the seizure and arrest wouldn’t have been possible.

He said, “I urge you to please maintain the relationship, our men cannot be at the borders always, we thank you all”.

On revenue generation, the customs boss said that, in the month of August following the reopening of the Kamba border, the state command generated 30m through taxes on legal goods passing through the border, while decrying the handwork of informants, he warned them to desist as their jobs attract at least 2 years jail term according to customs law (CEMA) in cap C45 LFN.2004.