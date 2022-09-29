Customs officer killed in bandits attack on Katsina checkpoint

Bandits numbering over forty on Thursday attacked a joint security checkpoint mounted close to the 35 Battalion of the Nigerian Army along Katsina-Jibia Road, killing a Customs officer.

A security source told newsmen on the phone that the hoodlums stormed the area at about 2:00 am, riding on motorbikes with sophisticated weapons.

During the operation, which lasted for about 30 minutes, the group allegedly belonging to a notorious Sokoto State bandit kingpin, Solar, killed the officer, Abbo, an indigene of Benue State.

“The terrorists also carted away the rifle attached to the deceased Customs officer.

“I am sure that these terrorists were here just to test ground on how best to enter the newly established Katsina Correctional Service building that’s directly facing the Katsina Army Barracks.

“The firepower of the terrorists is superior to that of the whole security personnel mounting the checkpoint,” the source said.

This attack came three days after police inspector, Idris Musa, was also killed by a terrorist gang in Makera Quarters, Kwakware Community along Katsina-Jibia Road.

An eyewitness told newsmen that the terrorists arrived in the community today at about 7:00 am, shooting sporadically through in an attempt to chase a bus conveying some passengers.

According to him, efforts by the deceased to repel them, however, proved abortive when the terrorists laid an ambush on him which resulted in his death.

He added that the terrorists burnt down the deceased’s vehicle before they eventually abducted an unspecified number of passengers and took them to the bush.