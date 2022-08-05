Customs seizes ₦1.4 billion Tramadol in Lagos

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), yesterday, intercepted N1.4billion worth of the banned drugs concealed with kitchen utensils at the Apapa Port, Lagos.

This is coming less than a week after the service destroyed 48 containers load of Tramadol, codeine and other psychotropic drugs.

The cartons of the banned substance according to the Apapa Command of the Service were concealed in a container with items such as food flasks and other kitchen utensils.

Speaking with The Nation on the seizure, its Area Controller (CAC), Yusuf Malanta, said that the container that was used to conceal the contraband was declared as carrying kitchen utensils by the unpatriotic importers.

He said, “On 21st of July, 2022, acting on incredible intelligence, our officers successfully intercepted a 1 by 20ft container with number SUDU-7538656 manifested as 272 cartons of stainless steel hotpots. It was captured and declared as cooking appliances, measuring/checking instrument and furnace burners to evade arrest.

“The said container was positioned, opened and jointly examined with relevant agencies and found to contain 55 Cartons of Tramadol concealed in food flasks.

Each carton of Tramadol contains 50 rolls, each roll contains 10 packs and each pack contains 10 sachet of Tramadol.

“For the avoidance of doubt, our action of impounding this container is in line with the provisions of Sections 46 and 47 of Customs Excise Management Act (CEMA) Cap 45, laws of the federation of Nigeria 2004.”