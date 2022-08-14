Dapo Abiodun: We’ll arrest killers of MAPOLY student

Governor Dapo of Ogun State has vowed that killers of the 2022 Miss MAPOLY winner, Happiness Odeh, would be arrested.

The governor, in a statement on Sunday, said he had given directives to security operatives to ensure the killers do not go unpunished.

Abiodun condemned the murder of a student of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, who newsmen reported, was raped and killed along Gov Abiodun’s Iperu hometown, by men suspected to be kidnappers.

The NDII Mass Communication student was on her way to a movie location in Ipara, Ode-Remo when she was killed.

Abiodun confirmed the incident, saying “the student and the school beauty pageant winner was reportedly abducted along Iperu Remo road on her way to a movie location in Ipara-Remo last Tuesday.

“The corpse of the ND Mass Communication student, believed to have been dumped after she was allegedly killed by her abductors, was later discovered on Thursday.”

Gov Abiodun, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, described the killing of the student as barbaric and wicked, expressing shock over the incident, which he said put Ogun in a situation that was never synonymous with the State.

Abiodun wrned that such an inhuman act will not be left unpunished, saying his administration would not tolerate ungodly and criminal activities that would put the state in a bad light.

“Abiodun, who vowed that his administration would do everything within the law to ensure Odeh’s killers are brought to book, said he had given the police and other security agencies in the state marching orders to fish out the perpetrators of the devilish act.

“While commiserating with the family of the late student, Gov. Abiodun assured her relatives that those responsible for the murder of the promising lady would be made to face the full wrath of the law,” Somorin said.