Dapo Abiodun wins good governance award in London

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has won good governance award. He picked up the prize at Nigeria’s 62nd Independence Anniversary and Global Award Gala, held in London, the United Kingdom, at the weekend.

A statement issued yesterday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kunle Somorin, said the event was presided over by the Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Amb. Sarafa Tunji Ishola and the President of National Trade Promotion Organisations (TPOs) in ECOWAS, Segun Awolowo, among other dignitaries.

Speaking at the event, Abiodun said his administration would collaborate with individuals and corporate bodies with genuine investment interest to drive its development plans aimed at improving the standard of living and well-being of the people.

The governor, represented by his Special Adviser on Basic Education, Mrs. Ronke Soyombo, said the aim of his administration was to open up the state for genuine investors and leverage on public-private partnership for the betterment of the people.

He said Ogun, because of its geographical location as closest to the busiest airports and seaports in the country, busy road networks to other states and unlimited potential for investors, holds the best atmosphere for investment in the country.

“Since the inception of our administration, our approach to governance was anchored on the theme of “Building Our Future Together”. Our vision remains to give Ogun State focused and qualitative governance and to create an enabling environment for a public-private sector partnership, which is fundamental to the creation of an enduring economic development and individual prosperity of the people of Ogun.

“In Nigeria today, our policies and programmes have become reference points to other states, for which we have been honoured by the government, non-government and independent agencies with awards,” Abiodun said.

He said his administration had been methodical, strategic and inclusive in its approach to governance, which ensured that no sector was less important than the other.

The governor said his administration had worked for even development of all areas and sectors and ensured that no section or sector of the state was developed at the expense of the other.

“Our dear state has witnessed a new vista in all sectors of our economy. Our words are our bond with the people of Ogun State,” the governor said.

He added that more road infrastructure that linked the industrial hubs, adjoining states, urban and rural areas would be given attention, noting that the building of the Agro Cargo International Airport was also part of the wholesome strategy towards developing air transport infrastructure, to boost the agricultural development agenda of his government.

“We are unfolding our power infrastructural project that will guarantee stable power to most of our cities and industrial clusters. Our approach towards a sustainable economic development, resulting in

employment generation, poverty alleviation and food security, has continued to yield bountifully.

“We have continued to reposition the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) as part of our industrial revolution. This we have achieved through the empowerment of small businesses in our state,” he said.

Abiodun, who dedicated the award to the people of the state for their support and cooperation, said: “We are happy that this award is in recognition of our modest efforts in our approach to governance, which has demonstrated in concrete terms, the commitment towards a wholesome and sustainable development of our dear Ogun State.

“Before today, we have had several awards in recognition of our contributions in areas of human endeavour since the inception of our administration on May 29, 2019.

“We have the awards as the Most Improved State on Security Infrastructure by Business Day Awards; Most Improved State on Agriculture and Economic Empowerment by Business Day Awards; Best State in ICT Penetration and Adoption; Best State in ICT Infrastructure Development by the National Council on Communication and Digital Economy; SMEs Most Supportive Governor by Association of Small Business Owners of Nigeria, ASBON.

“We have also won the 2020 Best Governor in Education in Nigeria by the National Parent-Teacher Association, PTA; Best Education-Friendly Governor by All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools, ANCOPSS; 2020 Governor of the Year Award by the Nigeria Agriculture Awards, NAA; Best Governor on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSMEs); and so on,” the governor said.

He used the occasion to call on foreign and local investors to take advantage of the potential that abounded in the state, declaring that his administration was ready to give them assistance and cooperation.