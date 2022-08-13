David Oyedepo: I am the richest pastor in the world

Founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo has concurred with people making the news of him being the richest pastor in the world, saying that he has met all the criteria used in accessing the richest person.

Speaking during the Day 4 of International Youth Alive Convention 2022 tagged “Destined for Dominion” at Faith Tabernacle Canaanland, Oyedepo said that the last time he collected a salary in ministry was 1987, yet God is sustaining him.

“December 1987 was the last time I earned my last pay in this ministry. Nobody heard it from my mouth until 1996 at a minister’s conference and the Church for the first time in 2007. I wasn’t an object of pity; I already had my own financial system running without taking a penny from your Church money.

“We have our books now being published in different languages around the world at no charge to us and yet they send us royalties. Have I ever taken a dime from books in my life? Never! To be blessed is the purpose. And yet it sells in millions and multimillions every year.

“All these corner corner life is not the way to live. And yet they say the richest pastor in the world is this short man and they are not lying because somebody never borrowed, never begged, and never lacked. Then what does it mean to be rich? Never one day announcement that gets people jittery? And always giving and giving? Then who is a wealthy man? You better wake up!

“My God, this love is not theoretical. I am still on the field: Jesus loves you. In the market place, Jesus loves you. Motor garage, Jesus loves you. Under the bridge, Jesus loves you, He sent me to you my friend. You better wake up!”