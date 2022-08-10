Nigeria

David Umahi bans selling, buying of lands, shops at Ebonyi market

August 10, 2022
Agency
The Appeal Court sitting in Enugu, has dismissed the suit filed by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ebonyi State, in the 2019 Governorship election, Senator Sonni Ogbuoji and his Deputy, Chief Justin Ogbodo Mbam, seeking to declare the seats of Governor David Nweze Umahi and his Deputy, Dr Kelechi Igwe, vacant on account of their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has warned against illegal selling and buying of lands and shops at the popular Kpirikpiri market in the state.

This is contained in a statement on Wednesday in Abakaliki by the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Uchenna Orji.

Umahi warned the people involved to desist from the transaction, noting that the state government would punish perpetrators.

“It has come to the notice of the governor that some local government officials of Ebonyi Local Government Council are illegally selling lands and shops at Kpirikpiri Market.

“The sellers and buyers should know that the market is within the capital and as such belongs to the state government.

Read Also:  Danyaro Dakon: Bola Tinubu will fix Nigeria in eight years

“We hereby, give notice of revocation of all lands and shops at Kpirikpiri market.

“All occupants are directed to proceed to the state Ministry of Market Development for appropriate documentation and payment to government.

“Take note that where such occupants fail and or neglect to come to the ministry for documentation and payment within the stipulated time, they shall be held responsible for breach of the state Land Use Regulations,” he advised.

The governor noted that after seven days from Wednesday, all lands and shops whose occupants failed to make their papers and appropriate payments would be shut.

“All the perpetrators, no matter whom they are, shall be brought to book,’’he said.

Read Also:  Lagos: NDLEA destroys 120 tonnes of seized drugs

The governor stressed that the state government had not given anyone the right to sell any shop or land at the Kpirikpiri market, adding that, “all concerned have been sufficiently admonished’’.

Get more stories like this on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram

Related Stories