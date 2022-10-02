David Umahi: No hiding place for criminals in Ebonyi

Gov. David Umahi has said that there will be no hiding place for criminals in the state.

Umahi said this on the occasion to mark Nigeria’s 62nd independence anniversary and 26th anniversary of the creation of Ebonyi.

He revealed that those behind the killings in the state were known gunmen and would be exposed by the Closed-Circuit Television installed in different parts of the state.

He further said that new video surveillance would soon be launched to further expose crime and criminality in the state.

He said that his administration had enhanced security by connecting major junctions in the state with surveillance cameras to track criminals.

He also said that security agencies had been encouraged to intensify efforts toward the protection of lives and property through the provision of security gadgets and patrol vehicles.

“We installed traffic lights in the major roundabouts to ensure traffic control and a viewing centre that provides security satellite for the state.

“We created and fortified Ebubeagu Security Outfit, which has at least 4,000 officials, paid monthly to provide intelligence and add value to the security architecture of Ebonyi,” Umahi said.

He assured residents of the state of peaceful General Elections in 2023.

“We will not discriminate against any party during the exercise,” he said.

He, however, warned that he would give “resistance that is proportional” to any party that would be found wanting.

The governor said that the anniversary celebration “called to mind the labours of our heroes past and the efforts of sustaining the unity of purpose and shared vision in the nation’s democratic journey”.

He commended political leaders and Nigerians for remaining faithful to the ideals of the nation’s independence, “despite the challenges that threaten its corporate existence”.

He commended security agencies and development partners for their contributions to the growth and development of the state.

He also thanked the people of Ebonyi for their support, solidarity, and encouragement to his administration.

“Our special felicitations go to the father of the nation, President Muhammadu Buhari, for being supportive of the realisation of the aspirations of the state,” he said.