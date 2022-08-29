Delta commences registration of convicted sex offenders

As part of measures to discourage people from indulging in sexual crimes and other related offences, the Delta State Ministry of Justice has commenced the publication of the names of convicted sex offenders in accordance with the provisions of Section 5 of the Violence Against Persons Law 2020.

The Head of anti- Sexual Offences Unit in the Ministry, Mrs. Uche Patricia Akamagwuna, who disclosed this in Asaba said that the policy was geared towards ensuring that sexual offenders were named and shamed.

Mrs. Akamagwuna said that their names would be published on Delta State Ministry of Justice Sex Offenders Register, the media as well as pasting the pictures of such offenders in places of their last residence.

The first set of sex offenders to be named and shamed include 46 years old Lukuman Yunusa, an indigene of Osun State who was formerly residing at No 5, Jarret Street, Asaba.

He was convicted and sentenced to 25 years imprisonment at the Correctional Centre Ogwashi-uku for the rape of a 10 years old girl, noting that his name had been registered in the Delta State Ministry of Justice Sex Offenders Register.

Also named is one Endurance Oyemike aged 44, a native of Ogume in Ndokwa West Local Government Area of the Delta State.

A former resident of Ogbe-Echila street, Ogbe-Ogume was currently serving 10 years imprisonment with hard labour at the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Kwale for rape.

The convict has been duly registered in the State Ministry of Justice Sex Register.

One Friday Nweke, a 34 years old indigene of Odalekor village in Nkwor Local Government Area of Ebonyi State and formerly a resident of Transformer Camp , Ominigboma in Oko has also been registered.

Friday Nweke is presently serving a life imprisonment term at the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Warri for the rape of a 6 year old girl.