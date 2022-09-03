Delta community laments poor state of facilities

The Abala community in Ndokwa East Local Government Council of Delta State has raised the lamented that the community has more or less been cut off from other parts of the state owing to poor roads network and other infrastructural provisions.

The Odogwu (Warlord) of Abala community, Chief Christopher Iwale, who stated this while speaking to newsmen on the plight of the community, lamented that the situation of things in the area are in sorry state.

He said, “As I speak to you now, no access roads in the area to link other parts of the local government council, talk alone the entire parts of the state.

“There are no quality educational institutions, portable water, health centres, and other facilities in Abala. The community is the worst area in Delta state in terms of infrastructure.

“The indigenes/residents in the area have never had any opportunity to attend secondary schools in the area apart from the primary schools that exist in the community which is more or less dilapidated.

“The community contributes meaningfully to the state food basket as cassava, plantain, rice and corn are grown in large quantities to meet the needs of the people and by extension, other parts of the state but cannot be move to other part of the state due to poor road network.

“We contributed to the success of People Democratic Party in the elections held before now, but the community never carried along in the scheme of things. No present of Government in our community over the years.”

Chief Iwale regretted that the farmers instead of smiling and rejoicing over abundant harvests at the end of the season, go home sad as their farm produce get wasted before getting to the markets for sale owing to poor road networks and transportation services.

He appealed to the governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, and other elected and appointed officials in the state to come to the aid of the community with the provision of infrastructural facilities.