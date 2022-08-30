Delta government threatens to sack new teachers who reject posting

The Delta State Government has warned the newly employed teachers for the state’s technical colleges not to reject their postings in order not to forfeit the offer.

The Commissioner for Technical Education, Shola Daibo, said this on Tuesday while handing out the employment letters to the recently recruited teachers for the three new technical colleges in Effurun, Asaba and Obiaruku.

She urged the teachers to be committed and dedicated to their jobs, and avoid engaging in side hustling during official hours.

She said, “Over 28,000 persons applied for the job, out of which about 8,000 were shortlisted for written and oral interviews and practicals.

“It was strictly on merit, we did not conduct the exam, and the governor said he wanted to get the best, therefore, we had two consultants to conduct the employment process.

“That was why the employment was delayed till now. It was really tedious because it took us almost a year to get here. They did exam, aptitude test, we did oral and practicals.”

Ms Daibo added that the new employees would be trained by experts, particularly, from the state-owned polytechnic in Ogwashi-Uku.

“Graduates from the technical colleges will be self-reliant, thereby reducing unemployment and poverty,” she said.