DHQ debunks alleged breaches in North East, says Amnesty report false

The Defence Headquarters has accused Amnesty International of targetting the Nigerian Military with false allegations of perpetrating breaches in the war against terrorism in the North East.

While noting that troops have continued to perform their constitutional roles professionally in operational environments, DHQ slammed a purported report that resurrected an old Press Release of Operation Lafiya Dole and garnished it to make it look as a current report in the operations theatre.

Director of Defence Information, Major General Jimmy Akpor who made this disclosure on Saturday, noted that consequent to the efforts to rid the North East of criminal elements, the military’s objective of total defeat of the insurgency in the North East, is in sight.

Gen Akpor said, “As Director Defence Information, I am not aware of any accusation by Amnesty International (AI) of supposed breaches by our troops in the North East.

“I did not also grant the so-called Defence Times Africa any interview; I did not also give a Press Release on such an issue. How can I, in my position, be referring to the Joint Task Force (North East) Operation Hadin Kai as Operation Lafiya Dole, at this stage.

“Where did the Defence Times Africa get the Press Release? Why resurrect an old Press Release of OP Lafiya Dole period?

“No matter the intention therefore, it is unprofessional to ascribe something to someone whom you have not contacted. Everyone needs to be guided.

“Yes, it is true that, troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) have continued to carry out their constitutional roles professionally, even in asymmetric operational environments.

“Accordingly, military objective of total defeat of the insurgency in the North East, is in sight.

“Socio-economic life is gradually returning to all parts of the North East. These are cherry news that can be reported.”