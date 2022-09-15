Five die as canoe capsizes in Bauchi

No fewer than five persons have reportedly drowned after a canoe capsized at a river in Jama’are Local Government Area of Bauchi.

The member representing Jama’are Constituency, Saleh Muhammad stated this in a motion he moved at the Bauchi Assembly during plenary.

He revealed that not less 500 houses were also destroyed by heavy rainfall and windstorm in the affected area while 1,000 families have been displaced.

The displaced families, according to him, are taking shelter in schools, government buildings, mosques and neighboring villages.

He said more than 60,000 hectares of farmlands of various crops valued at several millions were also destroyed as a result of the heavy downpours.

Mohammad called on the House to urge the State Government to come to the aid of the victims of the flood that devastated Jama’are and its surroundings.

The lawmaker said: “It is disheartening to inform you that, hundreds of houses and several hectares of farmlands of the following villages were destroyed by the recent flooding and their residents are currently seeking shelter at public schools, government buildings mosques, and neighboring villages like Dakodako, Gongo, Gilar, Sabongari, Jogayel, Jabbori, Bodinga, Guda among others are disconnected from Jama’are town amongst others.”

“These villages have been disconnected from Jama’are town, there is no access road leading t,o the local government headquarters, and all the culverts have been broken down, eroded, and taken away by the flood.

“Equally, no fewer than five persons reportedly lost their lives when a canoe capsized as a result of heavy rains and windstorm in Jama’are town”