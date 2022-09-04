Two die, two injured as car collides with truck in Ogun

Two persons have died while two others sustained injuries following auto accident that occurred around Isara (Ogun State) corridor of Lagos–Ibadan expressway.

The accident happened on Sunday morning around 11.30am, involved five male adults and two vehicles – a truck marked T-4395LA and a Toyota Camry car with registration number FST783FM.

Superintendent Route Commander and Public Education Officer, Florence Okpe, confirmed it on behalf of Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Ogun Sector Command, Umar Ahmed.

Umar Ahmed identified the suspected cause of the crash as excessive speed which led to loss of control on the side of the Camry driver, leading to a collision with the truck.

The Sector Commander commiserated with the family of the victims and advised motorists to shun speed, saying “speed kills.”