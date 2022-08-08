Nigeria

Six die, two injured in truck gas explosion

August 8, 2022
Doofan Ben-Aondofa
The opening of the school in partnership with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Company management reasoned, would also make the drivers become better road users.

Six persons were confirmed dead and two others injured when a tanker carrying gas and a Volvo 626 car collided on Monday afternoon.

The accident, which occurred at the Olokuta area of Idiroko – Ota road, was caused by “wrongful overtaking which led to the head-on collision,” Superintendent Route Commander and Public Education Officer, Florence Okpe, disclosed this on behalf of Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Ogun Sector Command, Umar Ahmed.

Ahmed said the gas that keeps spilling out seriously was making rescue operations difficult.

He said the injured victims were taken to Hospital for medical attention while the fire service operatives have also been contacted.

Get more stories like this on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram
Read Also:  Man docked for 'stealing' cable worth N3 million

Related Stories