Six die, two injured in truck gas explosion

Six persons were confirmed dead and two others injured when a tanker carrying gas and a Volvo 626 car collided on Monday afternoon.

The accident, which occurred at the Olokuta area of Idiroko – Ota road, was caused by “wrongful overtaking which led to the head-on collision,” Superintendent Route Commander and Public Education Officer, Florence Okpe, disclosed this on behalf of Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Ogun Sector Command, Umar Ahmed.

Ahmed said the gas that keeps spilling out seriously was making rescue operations difficult.

He said the injured victims were taken to Hospital for medical attention while the fire service operatives have also been contacted.