Douye Diri advocates seminar system of evaluation in tertiary institutions

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has advocated the introduction of a seminar system for academic performance evaluation and award of degrees in tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

He made the advocacy while speaking as the visitor to the state-owned International Institute of Tourism and Hospitality during its maiden matriculation ceremony in Yenagoa at the weekend.

Diri, who was represented by his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, said that no educational system could produce thorough-bred and knowledgeable graduates by solely depending on the results of periodic examinations to award degrees and other academic qualifications.

He, therefore, emphasised the need for the Nigerian educational system to borrow a leaf from the Western models, where seminar presentations are used as the major criterion for the assessment of academic performance and award of degrees.

He maintained that because of the rot in the country’s educational system over the years, the country now boasts of a lot of graduates with all classes of certificates without the requisite knowledge to back up such qualifications, stressing that it was high time the system was modified.

Diri while calling for high academic standards, said, “We must move forward. More often than not, we still rely on examinations to determine the capacity of our students. I think the Nigerian universities and other tertiary institutions should start inching out of that cauldron.

“We can’t remain in that cauldron and believe that we are bringing out well-educated people. What most of our students do, is prepare for, write and then pass their examinations. And that is the only thing they acquire.

“I believe we should adopt the seminar system of education, where students are exposed to seminars and present papers. Because for any seminar they present, there is a retained or reserved knowledge because of the research they must have conducted.”

The governor, who applauded his predecessor, Seriake Dickson, for his foresight in setting up the institute, called on its management to distinguish themselves by not compromising the high academic standards of the institute.

He also urged the matriculating students to wholly apply themselves to their studies, saying “pleasure and studies are not compatible in the academic life of a student.”

In his welcome address, the Rector of the Bayelsa State International Institute of Tourism and Hospitality, Professor Apuega Arikawei, said that the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) granted an operational licence to the institute in 2021.

Apuega, who expressed gratitude on behalf of the institute to the governor for his untiring efforts and commitment to educational development in the state, disclosed that the institution had been enlisted by JAMB and the Industrial Training Fund (ITF).

He charged the 48 pioneer matriculating students of the institute to be serious with their studies as their certification in their various programmes would be premised on the two-fold parameter of character and learning.