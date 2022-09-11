DSS warns against ‘unguarded utterances’ over held Tukur Mamu

The Department of State Services (DSS) has warned against unguarded utterances over the Publisher of Desert Herald, Tukur Mamu, currently in its custody.

The DSS said it will cease further comments on the subject matter since the Court will determine its course.

Following his arrest, the DSS had described Mamu, who was involved in the negotiations for release of victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack, as a person of interest.

Spokesman of the Service, Dr Peter Afunanya, in a statement on Sunday, said, “The Department of State Services (DSS) has followed, with keen observation, overzealous comments by sections of the public in view of issues relating to the arrest and investigation of Tukur Mamu.

“The Service wishes that it is not distracted with some of the skewed narratives pervading the media space. Instead, it requests to be left alone to concentrate on the ongoing investigations, the outcomes of which have remained mind-boggling.

” Meanwhile, the Service will cease further comments on the subject matter since the Court will determine its course. Consequently, the public is hereby enjoined to desist from making unguarded utterances and await the court proceedings. “