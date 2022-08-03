​Ebenezer Obey opens up on son’s demise

Juju maestro Chief Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi, has opened up on the demise of his son, Olayinka.

Newsmen report Olayinka, 48, passed away July 31 and was interred the next day.

Obey-Fabiyi noted he was on a short vacation in the United Kingdom when he learnt about Olayinka’s demise.

In a statement seen by The Nation, he expressed sadness over the death of his son, saying that he tried all he could as a father to help fight against his weakness, but to no avail.

He noted that he was starting a new ministry tagged, ‘Freedom from alcoholism and drug addiction ministry’ as part of efforts to join forces with the war against alcoholism and drug addiction, especially among young Nigerians and those in the Diaspora.

Obey-Fabiyi said: “The doctors called me six months ago to inform me that Yinka has less than six months to live; this was very painful and bad news that a father must not hear about his son.

“l went back to the Holy Spirit to teach me what to do and the result of my communication with the Holy Spirit is the launching of this ministry.

“I have received several condolence messages from all and sundry. l appreciate and thank you all for your love and concern.”

Obey-Fabiyi thanked his late son’s friends for their efforts and support, appreciating Shina, his eldest son, for coordinating all his younger ones for extra and special care for Yinka till the end.

Obey-Fabiyi also thanked pastors, elders and the entire Decross Family for everything.

“Once again, I appreciate all condolences, but let us rather turn further condolences to prayer support of this new ministry to help those who are in pain of alcoholism and drug addiction.

“Job 22:21 says ‘Acquaint now thyself with God, and be at peace: thereby good shall come unto thee.’ Get out of Alcoholism, Get out of Drugs. Jesus Loves you,” the musician said.

Obey-Fabiyi assured fans and music lovers that the incident, though sad, would not in any way affect all his pending performance engagements.

He said: “Please, note that all engagements and commitments remain valid and unaffected.”