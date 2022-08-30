Ebonyi 2023: Police begin investigation over killing of PDP candidate’s bodyguard

The Police Command in Ebonyi, says it has embarked on scrupulous investigation of the killings at Galaxy Hotel, Isu Community in Onicha Local Government Area of the state.

Newsmen report that the Thursday night killings, claimed lives of three persons, including a bodyguard of Dr IfeanyiChukuma Odii, PDP Governorship Candidate in the state for the 2023 polls.

SP Chris Anyanwu, Spokesperson of the Police Command, said in a statement in Abakaliki on Tuesday that the Homicide Unit of its Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department had embarked on investigation of the incident.

According to Anyanwu, the investigation will enable the command to ascertain the root cause of the shootings and killings.

He explained that among the three people killed were: Ogbonnaya Nwadibia, the proprietor of the hotel.

Mr Henry Chukwu, 43-year old man, purported to be a bouncer to Dr Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, PDP Candidate in Ebonyi and Mr Alexander Okorie, 52, a native of Uhuoke Amanator Isu were also involved.

The spokesperson stated that police recovered 11 shells of expended AK47 ammunition from the scene of the killings.

He urged the general public to assist the men of the Nigeria Police Force with reliable information that could help to unravel the case.