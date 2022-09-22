New Ebonyi Federal College announces commencement of academic activities

The newly established Federal College of Education Technical, in the Isu community, Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, will fully commence academic activities for the 2022/2023 academic year, by October 2022.

The Provost of the University, Professor Okey Reuben Okechukwu, who announced this at a press conference, in Abakaliki on Wednesday, called on prospective students and admission seekers to apply for admission to the college.

“This brand new “Tear Leather” Federal Institution whose mandate is to train professional and efficient NCE graduates that will work in the Basic education subsector is now ready, having fulfilled all the requirements of the law to admit the pioneer set of students for the 2022/2023 academic session and 1 hereby calls on students to apply”, he said.

According to Provost, the college has four approved Schools for its take-off and courses of study as prescribed for the schools by the regulatory commission.

He listed the approved schools to include: School of Education and General Studies; School of (Secondary Education) Sciences; School of (Secondary Education) Technical and School of (Secondary Education) Vocational.

Explaining further, he said: “These four schools are further broken down into eighteen departments as follows: “Department of Education, Department of English and General Studies, Department of Biology Education, Department of Chemistry Education, Department of Physics Education, Department of Integrated Science Education, Department of Computer Science Education 6. Department of Mathematics Education and Department of Agricultural Sciences.

Others, according to him, are the “Department of Automobile Technology, Department of Electrical Electronics Engineering, Department of Metalwork Technology, Department of Woodwork Technology, Department of Home Economics Education, Department of Fine and Applied Arts Education, Department of Business Education of Theatre Arts Education and Department of Catering and Hotel Management.

Asked about the preparedness of the college to fully kick off by October, the Provost said, “the college has entered national budget and TETFUND Intervention Platform which means it has achieved steady funding source. We have a number of projects going on in the temporary and the permanent sites, some of which shall be completed before the October 2022 assumption date.”

On the requirements for admission, he said: “We accept all those who wrote JAMB and scored 100 and above according to 2022/2023 JAMB policy on admission for colleges of education. Students who wish to study in our college should have 5 credits in not more than two sittings.

“Simply go to a cyber café and change your school of choice to Federal College of Education Technical, Isu, Ebonyi State. Our admission portal is open at fcetisu .edu.ng. The admission is open for all interested applicants within and outside Nigeria and our academic quality is guaranteed.”

“Federal College of Education Technical, Isu, Ebonyi State with a Motto “CITADEL OF EXCELLENCE IN TECHNOLOGY AND LETTERS is one of the six newly established Federal Colleges of Education in Nigeria by President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR in 2021.

“The College commenced last year administratively with the appointment of the Principal Officers who worked tirelessly with the Ebonyi State Government, Onicha Local Government Council and the Isu community to acquire and set up both the permanent and Temporary sites of the College.

“The Principal Officers also within one year recruited take-off staff covering Academic and Non-teaching staff in line with its mandate”, the Provost explained.