Ebonyi government laments destruction of airport fence

The Ebonyi State Government yesterday expressed concern over the persistent destruction of the perimeter fencing of the State International Airport by the host communities.

The State Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Uchenna Orji, in a statement said the state government has taken measures to ensure the safety of the fence and the properties of the Airport.

He stated that the measures taken would enable the smooth take-off of the airport this year.

Orji stated that going forward, any further destruction of the fence of the Airport or part thereof, the Traditional Rulers of the host communities, the Town Union Presidents of the host communities, the Councillors of the host communities must provide the perpetrators or risk being arrested.

Others that may face arrest according to the state government include Development Centre Coordinators of the host communities and the Village Heads of the host communities.

“It is unfortunate that the state government has in the past six months been rebuilding the destroyed fences by members of the host communities. The state government is worried that this development may hamper the 2022 smooth take-off of the airport operations.”

“The state government notes with worry that all over the country where airports are located within communities, that the fences or properties of those airports are not being destroyed or vandalised by those host communities,” he said.