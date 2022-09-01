Ebonyi governor swears in customary court of appeal’s new acting president

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has sworn in, Justice Patrick Uhuo, as the Acting President of the Customary Court of Appeal of the State.

Honourable Justice Uhuo replaced the former occupant, Honourable Justice O Connel Ogbonna who died recently.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the State Executive Council Chambers, Ochoudo Centenary City, Abakaliki on Thursday.

Governor Umahi charged Justice Uhuo to continue to assist the Chief Judge in the execution of their statutory mandate as the third arm of Government.

“Let me commend the Acting President of Customary Court of Appeal, he is a good man and very supportive of the Chief Judge and the Judiciary.”

While commending the State Judiciary for its effectiveness in justice dispensation, Governor Umahi urged them to continue to uphold transparency in their judicial undertakings.

“We have everything in Ebonyi State, we only need to reactivate our character and content handed down to us by our forefathers.

“Ebonyi State Judiciary is an export commodity, I am very proud of you.

“Let me commend you and ask you to continue to assist the Chief Judge and the entire Judiciary.”

Responding, the Acting President, Customary Court of Appeal, Honourable Justice Patrick Uhuo thanked the Governor for finding him worthy to serve in the capacity.

He pledged to discharge his duties with diligence.

“This is a solemn ceremony when Ebonyi State Judiciary is still mourning the demise of our President, Honourable Justice O Connel Ogbonna,

“I want to thank the Chief Executive of the State for finding me worthy to serve in this capacity.”